'We want to get to the bottom of this': Weslaco police address sexual assault allegation at high school

The Weslaco Police Department says there has been no report made about a sexual assault at Weslaco High School.

"We at the Weslaco Police Department, we're telling you, no report has been made of a sexual assault at Weslaco High School," said Officer Miguel Martinez.

In a statement, the Weslaco Independent School District called the social media post a fake.

"At this moment, we believe that whoever shared this post was with malicious intent," Martinez said. "That was the reason behind it. Whether the district is concealing anything, or anything is taking place at that moment, I cannot speak for them. But I can assure you that our officers that work at the school have not received a report of such a matter."

Some of those posts have said a young girl was in the intensive care unit. State law says, in short, if a child claims or is believed to have been sexually assaulted, a doctor is required to report it to the state and local police.

Again, Weslaco police say no criminal investigation is open because no victim has come forward to report a crime and neither has anyone else.

"I've seen the comments, some of these comments people are saying, 'We have video, we have images,'" Martinez said. "Come forward, come to us. Come to the Weslaco Police Department. We want to talk to you. We want to get to the bottom of this."

A warning for anyone using social media: always verify and confirm what you post before sharing.

"Be responsible with your social media," Martinez said. "This kind of misleading information can get a lot of people into trouble and will make the community feel unsafe."