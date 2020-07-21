Weslaco Brothers Sign to Tabor College

WESLACO - Zachary Aldrete and AJ Rivera are headed to Kansas to continue their academic and athletic career at Tabor college.

But they aren't only teammates, they're brothers. Playing golf for big purple, now transitioning to represent big blue.

The two decorated with multiple honors throughout their high school careers, both making second team all district, Zach was the varsity captain, and AJ was the long drive champion.

While playing college golf, Zach plans on majoring in psychology, while AJ will major in business.