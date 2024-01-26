x

Weslaco city leaders celebrate new industrial park

A new industrial park in Weslaco is officially ready for new businesses to set up shop.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the opening of the 122-acre park that sits on Mile 9 Road and International Boulevard.

“It's good for the city of Weslaco, it's good for the property tax, and it's also so we can provide the city of Weslaco places to go,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. “We want to keep everything in Weslaco, and we have the land to do it."

UPS and McDonald’s already have contracts with the park.

