Weslaco High School cheerleader died of enlarged heart from energy drink consumption, attorney says

Attorneys representing the family of a 17-year-old Weslaco High School cheerleader who died in October 2025 are suing the distributor of an energy drink they say caused her death.

During a Wednesday press conference, Houston-based attorney Benny Agosto Jr. said a coroner's report found Larissa Rodriguez died from an enlarged heart due to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after consuming Alani energy drinks.

Agosto was flanked by Rodriguez's family during the press conference.

The suit targets Glazer's Beer and Beverage, LLC, and Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC, and accuses their "dangerously formulated and inadequately labeled” energy drinks of contributing to Rodriguez’s death.

Rodriguez passed away on Oct. 20, 2025, according to her obituary. At the time, a cause of death was not made public.

According to a news release, the lawsuit claims Alani contains double the maximum daily amount of caffeine recommended for teenagers, and undisclosed amounts of stimulants that may cause cardiac arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, or death, particularly in minors, according to the lawsuit.

Agosto said Rodriguez was "full of love" and had a bright future ahead of her after being accepted into nearly 20 colleges and universities.

"This is a heartbreaking and entirely preventable tragedy," attorney Benny Agosto Jr. said in a statement. "No family should have to bury their child because of a product that was aggressively marketed as safe while failing to adequately warn about its dangerous effects."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.