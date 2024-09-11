Weslaco ISD investigates school bus accident involving a pedestrian

The Weslaco Independent School District has confirmed an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the accident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on the south side of Hernandez Road.

Hernandez said the pedestrian was walking when the bus struck them.

The district said in a statement that no students were onboard the bus and emergency services were called to the scene.

Hernandez said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.