Weslaco ISD investigates school bus accident involving a pedestrian
The Weslaco Independent School District has confirmed an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the accident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on the south side of Hernandez Road.
Hernandez said the pedestrian was walking when the bus struck them.
The district said in a statement that no students were onboard the bus and emergency services were called to the scene.
Hernandez said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Using ancient practice to enhance modern treatments
-
UTRGV Edinburg campus hosts watch part for presidential debate
-
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s
-
Yaqui Animal Rescue closes intake after reaching capacity
-
SpaceX speaking out following launch permit delays