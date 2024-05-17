Weslaco parade celebrates boxer Brandon Figueroa

Following his recent 9-round TKO win over Jessie Magdaleno in the Canelo undercard fight in Las Vegas, Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa was celebrated Friday afternoon in the city of Weslaco.

The city’s Victory Road Caravan ended at Weslaco City Hall.

Figueroa talks with Channel 5 News’ Bella Michaels to discuss his recent victory, and what it feels to see the community celebrate his achievements.

Watch the video above for the full story.