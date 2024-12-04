Weslaco police chief resigns

During a Weslaco City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera has decided to end his service with the city.

Rivera's last day as police chief will be December 22; there is currently an interim police chief in charge of the department.

"I can say that I'm extremely proud of the Weslaco Police Department, the many things we've accomplished during my time here. It is bittersweet because I'm leaving a lot of good people behind, but I know the city of Weslaco is in good hands," Rivera said.

Rivera was appointed police chief in 2018. He began his law enforcement career in 1998 and has served in various capacities at the Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 1, Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 4 and as a division chief at the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Rivera told Channel 5 News he has accepted a non-law enforcement position in the Rio Grande Valley.