Investigation underway after body found at Weslaco park

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a man found dead from a gunshot wound on Tuesday morning.

Weslaco police were dispatched to Issac D. Rodriguez Park at around 8 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive male inside a vehicle.

Police say an acquintance of the dead man was the one who called police to the scene.

Police did not release any further details on the investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.