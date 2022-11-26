Weslaco police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 39-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning after striking a utility pole, Weslaco police said.

Weslaco police responded to the 800 block of westbound Frontage road in reference to a single vehicle accident, according to a news release.

“A preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2008 Black Ford F250 lost control and struck a utility pole,” the news release stated.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Hector Rodriguez, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Those with any information on the crash are urged to contact Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.