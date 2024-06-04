Weslaco to hold town hall meeting for hurricane preparedness

The city of Weslaco will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday with a focus on hurricane preparedness.

"Bring everybody together to talk about 310, a potential storm to talk about mitigating ussies at your own home and in the city," Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.

First responders and emergency management crews will be on hand to help families prepare their home for a storm. They can also help you create an evacuation plan.

Thursday's two-hour town hall beings at 5:30 p.m.