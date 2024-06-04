x

Weslaco to hold town hall meeting for hurricane preparedness

Weslaco to hold town hall meeting for hurricane preparedness
2 hours 40 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2024 Jun 4, 2024 June 04, 2024 6:25 PM June 04, 2024 in News - Local

The city of Weslaco will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday with a focus on hurricane preparedness.

"Bring everybody together to talk about 310, a potential storm to talk about mitigating ussies at your own home and in the city," Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.

First responders and emergency management crews will be on hand to help families prepare their home for a storm. They can also help you create an evacuation plan.

Thursday's two-hour town hall beings at 5:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days