What's essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic is defining for the globe what's essential and what things we really can't do without, even though we might not need them for survival. Attempting to slow the spread of the virus, authorities in many places are determining what shops and services can remain open. They're also restricting citizens from leaving their homes. Whether it's Asia, Europe, Africa or the United States, there's general agreement on what's essential: Health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food production and communications are generally exempt from lockdowns. But some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of lobbyists.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Coronavirus symptoms difficult to detect in children
-
Edinburg order requires essential businesses to submit sanitation/safety plan
-
McAllen, nonprofit team up to feed senior citizens during pandemic
-
As confirmed virus cases rise, Cameron County leaders remind public order is...
-
Harlingen police arrest man accused of saying he would 'infect everyone'