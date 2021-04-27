Willacy Co. Woman Wants More Law Enforcement Presence in Neighborhood

SAN PERLITA – A Willacy County woman wants more law enforcement presence in her neighborhood for better security.

Tomasa Rodriguez, 85, now lives alone after her husband moved to a nursing home.

She says she wants to see more patrol on her street.

"Yes we are afraid because there's been robberies, not in my house but with my neighbors," says Rodriguez.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence to see if any changes can be made.

He says his department needs more funding in order to expand his staff.

He believes the growing economy will help to get more law enforcement on the streets.

Watch the video above for the full story.