Willacy County issues curfew for residents to prevent spread of virus

RAYMONDVILLE – Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra announced new countywide travel restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It goes into effect Wednesday night.

Guerra referred to the restriction as a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all non-essential travel in the county.These rules will be implemented with the restrictions put into place last week.

According to the county judge, the curfew does not apply to people with traveling to or from their “essential” workplace. Similar to the latest travel restriction in Hidalgo County.

Residents traveling to a grocery store or to their private property will not be affected. Guerra also mentioned the public pools were also closed until further notice.