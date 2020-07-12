Willacy County reports 58 additional coronavirus cases, total of 325

Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. on Sunday announced that 58 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 325.

Willacy County received confirmation of the new cases on Sunday.

The new cases included one girl and three boys under five years of age, three girls and two boys under 10 years of age, seven girls and one boy in their teens, four women and six men in their 20s, six women and three men in their 30s, three women and three men in their 40s, five women and two men in their 50s, two women and three men in their 60s and one woman and one man in their 70s, according to a news release from Willacy County.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.