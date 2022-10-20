Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: 2-year-old boy dies following ‘accidental’ shooting in Lasara

A 2-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries following an “accidental” shooting in Lasara, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department responded to a residence at the intersection of 6th and Wells streets Wednesday at around 1:47 p.m. where they tended to the child, who had a gunshot wound to his chest.

RELATED: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: Father and son hospitalized in Lasara shooting

The child’s unidentified father was at the scene and sustained a gunshot wound to his legs and groin area, the news release stated.

The 2-year-old boy was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injury, the sheriff’s office stated. The father remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is “possibly accidental,” the sheriff’s office stated, adding that the investigation is ongoing.