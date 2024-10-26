Windshield repair shop seeing more business amid expressway construction

Windshield repair businesses say they're getting a lot more customers coming in with damage from debris on the expressway.

Windshields Xpress — located at 101 E. Warren St. in Pharr — told Channel 5 News they’re seeing as many as 40 customers per day with damaged windshields.

"It's picked up a lot in the last couple months,” Adrian Garcia with Windshields Xpress said.

One customer showed their shattered windshield to Channel 5 News, which they said happened on the expressway.

A possible cause of these damages is the eastbound stretch of I-2 in the Pharr Interchange that currently has a lot of gravel and debris as crews mill it.

The Texas Department of Transportation is removing old pavement in the area to modernize the expressway.

TxDOT officials told Channel 5 News they're trying to mitigate the debris on this stretch in Pharr by sweeping it up and using vacuum trucks.

Construction on that stretch of the expressway is expected to take three months, creating headaches for drivers, but plenty of business at windshield repair

