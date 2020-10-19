Winter Texans concerned about COVID-19

Every year, thousands of Winter Texans arrive in the Rio Grande Valley — swapping cold and snow for sunshine and warm weather.

The coronavirus pandemic, though, is making some Winter Texans think twice about visiting the Valley.

"It's too early to tell what it's going to look like this year," said Kristi Collier, the owner of Welcome Home RGV, which caters to Winter Texans. "It will be different, it will be down, but the main message is we'll still have a lot of Winter Texans that come to South Texas and we need to make sure that they feel welcome."

