Witness testifies brother forced to punch teen victim in Ruben Gonzalez murder trial
News testimony was given Thursday on the third day of the murder trial of Ruben Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is one of three people accused of abusing 13-yer-old Jesse Harrison Jr., who died in 2021.
RELATED STORY: Jurors presented with photos of teen victim in Willacy County murder investigation
Jesse's cousin testified that he saw Jesse getting punched by his younger brother, claiming Gonzalez made him do it.
Gonzalez has been identified as the man dating Jesse's grandmother, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez. Antonia and Jesse's mother — Sabrina Loredo — are also charged on his death.
All three suspects allegedly withheld medical treatment, food and water from Jesse, causing his death.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Diva, the seven-month-old Terrier mix
-
Edinburg CISD to host back-to-school bash to help students get ready for...
-
Edinburg North High School mariachi group to be featured in Netflix documentary
-
PSJA ISD opening new early childhood school in Alamo
-
Witness testifies brother forced to punch teen victim in Willacy County murder...