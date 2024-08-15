Witness testifies brother forced to punch teen victim in Ruben Gonzalez murder trial

News testimony was given Thursday on the third day of the murder trial of Ruben Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is one of three people accused of abusing 13-yer-old Jesse Harrison Jr., who died in 2021.

RELATED STORY: Jurors presented with photos of teen victim in Willacy County murder investigation

Jesse's cousin testified that he saw Jesse getting punched by his younger brother, claiming Gonzalez made him do it.

Gonzalez has been identified as the man dating Jesse's grandmother, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez. Antonia and Jesse's mother — Sabrina Loredo — are also charged on his death.

All three suspects allegedly withheld medical treatment, food and water from Jesse, causing his death.