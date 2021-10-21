Woman Seeks Help after Tree Falls on Car in Harlingen Apartment Complex

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman is dealing with an unusual situation.

She’s been waiting to fix her car after a tree fell on top of it.

Nestora Cortez lives was asleep in her apartment last Saturday when she heard a knocking on her door.

It was a police officer who informed her about the tree.

Later in the morning, Cortez took pictures of the scene and her relatives arrived to help cut branches to get to her vehicle.

Her car was left with dents and is covered with scratches.

Cortez spoke with the complex manager of the Rosemont of Highland Gardens Apartments, asking if they would do anything about the damages.

She was told the complex was not responsible and she would have to contact the company in charge of the apartment’s landscaping.

A lawyer confirmed the landscaping company can’t be held liable, because they were not on the premises at the time of the incident.

