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Brownsville hosting first birding festival in 20 years

By: Armando Gomez

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The city of Brownsville will host a birding festival in April.

The Rio Grande Valley is known for birding, but this will mark Brownsville's first birding festival in 20 years.

It's a chance to learn about natural habitats located in the city, and how to protect them.

"For our locals, we want to ensure that everyone is doing their part. It is a healthier opportunity to see birds and ensure that this is a birding hotspot for decades to come," Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Nathan Burkhart said.

The fun starts April 10 at Gladys Porter Zoo.

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Brownsville to host birding festival for the...
Brownsville to host birding festival for the first time in 20 years
The city of Brownsville will host a birding festival in April. The Rio Grande Valley is known for birding,... More >>
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