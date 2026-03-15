Brownsville hosting first birding festival in 20 years

The city of Brownsville will host a birding festival in April.

The Rio Grande Valley is known for birding, but this will mark Brownsville's first birding festival in 20 years.

It's a chance to learn about natural habitats located in the city, and how to protect them.

"For our locals, we want to ensure that everyone is doing their part. It is a healthier opportunity to see birds and ensure that this is a birding hotspot for decades to come," Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Nathan Burkhart said.

The fun starts April 10 at Gladys Porter Zoo.