Brownsville hosting first birding festival in 20 years
Related Story
The city of Brownsville will host a birding festival in April.
The Rio Grande Valley is known for birding, but this will mark Brownsville's first birding festival in 20 years.
It's a chance to learn about natural habitats located in the city, and how to protect them.
"For our locals, we want to ensure that everyone is doing their part. It is a healthier opportunity to see birds and ensure that this is a birding hotspot for decades to come," Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Nathan Burkhart said.
The fun starts April 10 at Gladys Porter Zoo.
News
The city of Brownsville will host a birding festival in April. The Rio Grande Valley is known for birding,... More >>
News Video
-
3 suspects arrested in connection with multiple thefts in Brownsville
-
Investigation underway after 50 dead cattle found in 'various stages of decomposition'...
-
City of Escobares to place dumpsters throughout community to help with storm...
-
Rio Grande City residents still cleaning up nearly a week after destructive...
-
Primera opens new municipal complex
Sports Video
-
Nic Valdez homers as Sharyland baseball defeats PSJA Southwest
-
Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks
-
PSJA softball gets statement victory with dominant 10-0 win over Weslaco
-
Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win
-
Brownsville ISD host leadership event for girls athletes