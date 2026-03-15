Consumer Reports: Testing infant formula for contaminants

Consumer Reports has released a follow-up to its investigation into infant formula safety, expanding testing to include everything from liquid ready-to-feed products to specialty and alternative formulas. The new analysis looked for heavy metals and other contaminants, and while some results raised concerns, Consumer Reports says there are also many solid options for parents. Here’s what to know before you buy your next container or bottle.

Last year, Consumer Reports reported finding lead and arsenic in some of the 41 infant formulas it tested. Now, CR scientists have gone further, analyzing 49 additional baby formulas for a wider range of contaminants, including arsenic, lead, PFAS, BPA, acrylamide, and more. Investigative reporter Lauren Kirchner says the follow-up was driven in part by reader questions, especially from parents looking for information about hypoallergenic formulas, plant-based options, and liquid or ready-to-feed formulas that weren’t part of the first round of testing.

In this latest investigation, Consumer Reports found that nearly half of the formulas tested had very low or non-detectable levels of contaminants. Overall, about a third of the liquid formulas and more than half of the powdered formulas earned “top choice” ratings for very low or undetectable levels.

However, Consumer Reports says there’s still room for improvement across the industry. More than half of the formulas contained potentially concerning levels of inorganic arsenic, a known carcinogen. Several were flagged for lead, which can harm a baby’s brain development. PFAS—sometimes called “forever chemicals”—were detected in nearly half of the products. And small amounts of bisphenol A and acrylamide were detected in a few powdered formulas, two chemicals that can be harmful to babies’ health at high levels.

Kirchner stresses that parents shouldn’t panic. She says all of the formulas tested are ultimately safe to feed babies, and that CR’s experts use the most protective thresholds to evaluate and compare products because infant formula is such an important source of nutrition and parents deserve clearer information.

Consumer Reports also points out that there are currently no federal limits for heavy metals in infant formula, and manufacturers are not required to routinely test for heavy metals or share results publicly. In response to CR’s findings, manufacturers said they stand by the safety of their products, describing extensive internal testing and noting that contaminant levels fall within regulatory limits.

For parents who feel concerned or unsure, Consumer Reports’ bottom line is to talk with your child’s pediatrician or a trusted healthcare provider, especially before switching formulas or making major changes to your baby’s diet.

After Consumer Reports’ first investigation last year, federal regulators announced, “Operation Stork Speed,” a plan aimed at stricter oversight and more testing of infant formula. One year later, the FDA says it is still seeking additional authority from Congress and has not yet received it.