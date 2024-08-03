Crews working to contain fire at McAllen recycling center
UPDATE: On Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:40 p.m., McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said firefighters were putting out host spots and that Shary Road would soon reopen. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
The McAllen Fire Department is responding to a fire at a recycling center that broke out on Friday afternoon.
According to McAllen Deputy Fire Chief Mike Luna, a fire broke out at 3 p.m. Friday at a recycling center near Shary Road and Military Highway.
The Mission fire Department is assisting with the response.
According to Mission Deputy Fire Chief Chris Navarette, a nearby apartment complex is taking a lot of smoke, and he recommends people leave the area if they feel it necessary.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
