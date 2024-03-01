Democratic candidates for Willacy County sheriff outline their platforms

Two men are on the Democratic ballot in the March primary election for Willacy County sheriff.

Whoever wins the March race will run unopposed in the November 2024 general election, as there is no Republican challenger on the ballot.

This would be incumbent Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar’s second term if elected.

Salazar has been a peace officer since 2000 and previously served as a constable for Willacy County Precinct 2.

While Salazar said he's lost some of his staff to better paying jobs, he plans on finding grants to pay for more jobs and keep the staff he has if re-elected.

His challenger, Ben Vera, has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years. Vera is currently the constable for Willacy County precincts three, nine and 11.

Vera was not available for an on-camera interview, but he answered several questions by email.

If elected, Vera says he plans to focus on lowering the crime rates through community engagement. He also plans on working "closely with county commissioners, judges and the DA's office."

Early voting ends Friday, March 1. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.