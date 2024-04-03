HEB Quest for Texas Best seeks best locally-made products

There's less than three weeks left for HEB's Quest for Texas Best contest.

Texas-made products can be submitted to compete for $70,000 in cash prizes, plus the chance to have your product on HEB shelves.

Contestants can submit anything from beauty items, foods, drinks, gardening supplies and more.

Anyone interested will need to submit details to HEB.com/quest.

Submissions end just before 5 p.m. on April 6th.

Last year, a McAllen native won the grand prize for their sugar-free chamoy.