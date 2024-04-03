HEB Quest for Texas Best seeks best locally-made products
Related Story
There's less than three weeks left for HEB's Quest for Texas Best contest.
Texas-made products can be submitted to compete for $70,000 in cash prizes, plus the chance to have your product on HEB shelves.
Contestants can submit anything from beauty items, foods, drinks, gardening supplies and more.
Anyone interested will need to submit details to HEB.com/quest.
Submissions end just before 5 p.m. on April 6th.
Last year, a McAllen native won the grand prize for their sugar-free chamoy.
News
There's less than three weeks left for HEB's Quest for Texas Best contest. Texas-made products can be submitted to... More >>
News Video
-
Funds from spending bill to upgrade border security
-
Valley businessman sentenced to time served in Weslaco bribery case
-
Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies receive new vehicles through anti-gang grant
-
Prescription Heath: Breast cancer rates on the rise
-
Groundbreaking held for new Texas A&M facility at Port of Brownsville