High speed pursuit ends in drug seizure in Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents seized over 130 pounds of marijuana after a high speed pursuit. 

The drivers reportedly abandoned the vehicle after driving into the Rio Grande and jumped into the river and swam across into Mexico.

The marijuana was found in the back of the vehicle.

1 day ago Saturday, February 01 2025 Feb 1, 2025 Saturday, February 01, 2025 6:04:00 PM CST February 01, 2025
