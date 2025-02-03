High speed pursuit ends in drug seizure in Rio Grande City
Related Story
Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents seized over 130 pounds of marijuana after a high speed pursuit.
The drivers reportedly abandoned the vehicle after driving into the Rio Grande and jumped into the river and swam across into Mexico.
The marijuana was found in the back of the vehicle.
News
Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents seized over 130 pounds of marijuana after a high speed pursuit. The drivers... More >>
News Video
-
Palmview to combat illegal dumping with new surveillance cameras
-
USS John F. Kennedy arrives in Brownsville to be dismantled
-
One woman killed in two-vehicle crash in McAllen
-
Alamo police: Active gang member wanted on continuous sexual assault of a...
-
High speed pursuit ends in drug seizure in Rio Grande City