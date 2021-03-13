x

Hit and run suspect wanted

An investigator with the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized Friday night after a hit-and-run crash.

The investigator was hit while he stopped at the Primera Road exit on Business 77 in Combes.

The investigator is OK and those with knowledge on who or where the suspect is can contact the Combes Police Department at 956-425-7131 or the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at 956-689-5576.

