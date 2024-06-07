Lawsuit filed against suspected drunk driver in deadly causeway crash

By: KRGV Digital Team

The family of a 20-year-old Edinburg woman who died following a wrong-way crash on the Queen Isabella Causeway is seeking over $1 million from the man charged in connection with her death.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of the family of Mariah Desiree Enriquez, according to a news release from attorney J. Michael Moore.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mother seeks justice for daughter killed in causeway crash at South Padre Island

Enriquez died early Sunday morning after a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Queen Isabella Causeway crashed into her, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hugo Ernesto Lara, 48, was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with the crash.

According to Moore, Enriquez had just celebrated her graduation with her family when the crash happened.

Lara was at South Padre Island celebrating his birthday and was allegedly “highly intoxicated” when he decided to drive back to his home in McAllen, according to the lawsuit. Lara, an employee of Camelot Designs & Construction LLC, was driving a vehicle registered with the company when the crash happened, the lawsuit said.

READ THE LAWSUIT HERE

Camelot Designs & Construction LLC is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Lara, who had two prior DWI arrests, allegedly refused field sobriety tests and breath and blood tests following the crash, Moore added.

The lawsuit seeks to hold Lara and any others who enabled his "intoxicated state" accountable for Enriquez's death, the news release stated.

"The Enriquez family intends to shine a light on how a previously convicted drunk driver who also assaulted two peace officers was allowed back onto the streets to commit this horrendous act," attorney J. Michael Moore said in the news release. "Those responsible will be held accountable."

Lara had his bond set at $350,000. Cameron County jail records indicate he is no longer in custody.

Court records show a hearing regarding the temporary restraining order was set for June 17.