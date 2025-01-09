Local leaders to host annual State of the Rio Grande Valley luncheon
Related Story
This new year, Rio Grande Valley leaders are coming together to update residents on the state of the Valley.
RGV Hispanic Chamber President Cynthia Sakulenzki speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the luncheon.
The State of the RGV luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15 at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado.
For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.
News
This new year, Rio Grande Valley leaders are coming together to update residents on the state of the Valley. ... More >>
News Video
-
La Villa continues growing police department
-
Family of Pharr woman who died in dog attack files $100 million...
-
Woman and police searching for owners of calf involved in McAllen collision
-
Cameron County prosecutor tackling animal cruelty cases
-
SpaceX announces new date for seventh Starship flight test
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Practice Report: Women's basketball returns home in preparation for matchup with...
-
West Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela
-
Reed Sheppard drops 49 points in G-League debut