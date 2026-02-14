Los Indios city mayor announces resignation

Los Indios city leaders are expected to accept Mayor Jaime Gonzalez's resignation on Thursday night.

Los Indios City Administrator Jared Hockema said Gonzalez submitted his letter of resignation on Feb. 6 after accepting a new job that requires him to move out of Texas.

Once the council accepts the resignation, Mayor Pro Tem Anita Weaver will temporarily step into the role, Hockema said. Voters will then decide who takes over with a mayoral race expected to be on the May ballot.

Gonzalez was elected in 2019. Before that, he was a city alderman for several years.

Because elections are already scheduled for May, Hockema said it won't cost the city any money to hold an election for mayor.