Man Charged with Murder of Rio Grande City Teen Under House Arrest
RIO GRANDE CITY – Three people facing charges connected to the murder of Chayse Olivares received bond reductions.
Philip Selvera is charged with murder and is out under house arrest with a GPS monitor after making his $175,000 bail.
Jose Luis Garcia is facing the same charge and is jailed on a $700,000 bond.
Salvador Martinez is accused of tampering with a body.
All three have pretrial hearings this month.
Watch the video above for more information.
