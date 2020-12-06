x

Man Charged with Murder of Rio Grande City Teen Under House Arrest

RIO GRANDE CITY – Three people facing charges connected to the murder of Chayse Olivares received bond reductions.

Philip Selvera is charged with murder and is out under house arrest with a GPS monitor after making his $175,000 bail.

Jose Luis Garcia is facing the same charge and is jailed on a $700,000 bond.

Salvador Martinez is accused of tampering with a body.

All three have pretrial hearings this month.

