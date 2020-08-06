Monday's weather 6 p.m.

Home
News
Mission Police Department to hand out free meals
The Mission Police Department is serving the community in a different way handing out free meals at the station on East 8th Street. They're handing...
Santa Rosa family seeks damage assessment after Hurricane Hanna
Rio Grande Valley residents devastated by flooding are...
One person hit in shooting in Brownsville
Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Brownsville...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
WAC Elects To Table Further Action on Fall Sports
EDINBURG - The Western Athletic Conference held a board of directors meeting on Wednesday and elected to table any further action on the fall athletic schedule...
Valley Teams Wait As Rest of Texas Begins Football Workouts
WESLACO - High School football programs in the...
RGV FC TOROS VS FC TULSA TO BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
EDINBURG - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike...
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Somos Noticias
Condado Cameron anuncia 21 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 446 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el miércoless 21 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 446 casos positivos adicionales, con un total de muertes de 324...
Juez de condado Hidalgo extiende orden de resguardo en casa
El juez del condado Hidalgo Richard F. Cortez...
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 16 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 450 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el miércoles 16 muertes...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Monday's weather 6 p.m.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
One person hit in shooting in Brownsville
Health officials warn about mosquito-borne diseases
Santa Rosa family seeks damage assessment after Hurricane Hanna
Mission Police Department to hand out free meals
Salvation Army delivers food to those impacted by Hurricane Hanna
Sports Video
UTRGV Waits for WAC
RGV Plays the Waiting Game for Football
TAPPS Schedule Update
UIL Comments on Schedule Change
UIL Makes Changes to 6A, 5A Schedule