x

Morning Weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Friday, April 26, 2024: Windy and muggy...
Friday, April 26, 2024: Windy and muggy with temperatures in the low 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 Friday, April 26, 2024 9:44:00 AM CDT April 26, 2024
Radar
7 Days