Palm Valley Animal Society seeking fosters for 300 dogs as cold front approaches

Staff at Palm Valley Animal Society said they're trying to find forever, or temporary, homes for 300 dogs.

The shelter is asking anyone with extra time and room to foster some of the pets ahead of the upcoming arctic blast.

Antonia Wolfe stopped by the shelter on Friday to foster a dog, and said the dogs need help more than ever.

“If we foster and help them out, especially in the cold time, it provides a better quality of life that they deserve,” Wolfe said.

PVAS staff members said they want more people like Wolfe to open their homes during the cold front to foster.

“We wouldn't be able to save more lives without the help from the community,” PVAS Community & Development Director Jay Garza said. “We want to assure that our animals are as comfortable as possible during their time here with us, whether that's at a foster home or here with us, but the community's help in ensuring we can do that is crucial."

For the dogs who stay with the shelter, workers will do what they can to protect them against the elements. They're lining their outdoor kennels with tarps, and using heaters, blankets and coats to keep the dogs warm.

Wolfe said if you don't have the means to foster a dog, there are plenty of ways to help.

“Donate money or items that you have in your house. Towels and blankets or even dog food. It doesn't cost you that much more,” Wolfe said.

PVAS will provide everything foster parents need, including food and medication if the animal needs it. There are no qualifications, you only need to be 18 years old.

Go to the PVAS website to learn more about their pets, or reach out to your local animal shelter.

