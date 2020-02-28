Race for Texas' 28th congressional district seat

MISSION – A race is affecting the Rio Grande Valley and several South Texas counties with an established incumbent facing a young challenger for a congressional seat.

A lateral swath starting in San Antonio stretching to Laredo and extending to part of the Valley is Congressional District 28. Residents have election Congressman Henry Cuellar to represent them for the last 15 years.

Cuellar and challenger Jessica Cisneros both reside in Laredo.

Cisneros is an immigration attorney, who has the backing of a progressive group that catapulted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Congress.

As a member of Congress, Cuellar sits on appropriations committees for the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Agriculture that help navigate federal tax dollars to the military, border issues, ranchers, food banks and school lunches.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to both of them about their successes, platforms and challenges.

