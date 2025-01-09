Raymondville recibirá centro educativo y de apoyo familiar este verano
Related Story
Un nuevo centro que ofrecerá servicios como consejería y clases educativas llegará a Raymondville, este verano.
Este centro ayudará a los estudiantes y sus familias a abordar necesidades sociales, emocionales y de salud mental.
Llega gracias a una subvención de más de $500.000 dólares que el distrito escolar recibió por parte de TEA, la agencia de educación de Texas.
News
Un nuevo centro que ofrecerá servicios como consejería y clases educativas llegará a Raymondville, este verano. Este centro ayudará... More >>
News Video
-
La Villa continues growing police department
-
Family of Pharr woman who died in dog attack files $100 million...
-
Woman and police searching for owners of calf involved in McAllen collision
-
Cameron County prosecutor tackling animal cruelty cases
-
SpaceX announces new date for seventh Starship flight test
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Practice Report: Women's basketball returns home in preparation for matchup with...
-
West Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela
-
Reed Sheppard drops 49 points in G-League debut