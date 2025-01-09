x

Raymondville recibirá centro educativo y de apoyo familiar este verano

By: Diego Del Otero

Un nuevo centro que ofrecerá servicios como consejería y clases educativas llegará a Raymondville, este verano.

Este centro ayudará a los estudiantes y sus familias a abordar necesidades sociales, emocionales y de salud mental.

Llega gracias a una subvención de más de $500.000 dólares que el distrito escolar recibió por parte de TEA, la agencia de educación de Texas.

