x

San Juan city manager suspended without pay

By: Sarah Cervera

Related Story

San Juan suspended their city manager, according to city Mayor Mario Garza.

Garza confirmed to channel 5 News that San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona is suspended for a week without pay.

San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza will serve as interim city manager, Mayor Garza said, adding that Arjona was suspended due to a “personnel issue.”

San Juan city commissioners will discuss Arjona’s position as city manager in a future meeting, Mario Garza said.

Arjona has been San Juan’s city manager since 2015.

News
San Juan city manager suspended without pay
San Juan city manager suspended without pay
San Juan suspended their city manager, according to city Mayor Mario Garza. Garza confirmed to channel 5 News that... More >>
6 days ago Wednesday, September 25 2024 Sep 25, 2024 Wednesday, September 25, 2024 4:08:00 PM CDT September 25, 2024
Radar
7 Days