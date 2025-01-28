x

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps...
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 26 2025 Jan 26, 2025 Sunday, January 26, 2025 9:48:00 AM CST January 26, 2025
Radar
7 Days