Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
UTHealth Houston in Brownsville conducts research on human viruses along the border
-
Edinburg museum plans to build monument to honor Gold Star families
-
Valley Border Patrol agents deport more than 700 migrants, sector chief says
-
Brownsville police search for aggravated robbery suspect
-
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season
-
McAllen High OL Maddox Braxton signs with Tufts
-
Jose Villareal & Ramon Zuniga shine in wins for Economedes & Lopez...
-
Vela takes down McAllen High in overtime to say undefeated in district
-
Pioneer & PSJA Memorial Cheer win bronze at UIL State