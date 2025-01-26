x

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
4 hours 42 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, January 26 2025 Jan 26, 2025 January 26, 2025 10:48 AM January 26, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days