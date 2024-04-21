UTRGV club holding fashion show
Related Story
UTRGV’s first ever official fashion club — House of Fashion — will hold a Saturday fashion show.
Project Camp is a fashion show made for and by UTRGV students.
It’s set for Saturday, April 20 at the AB Center in Edinburg, located at 300 E. University Drive.
There is a $5 entry fee to attend.
House of Fashion members Karina De La Garza and Dulce Mendoza discuss the show, and what the club hopes to accomplish.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
UTRGV’s first ever official fashion club — House of Fashion — will hold a Saturday fashion show. Project Camp... More >>
News Video
-
Sunday, April 21, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 60s
-
Former McAllen pastor faces second allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor
-
Deaf PSJA North athlete earns full-ride scholarship
-
Rio Grande City sued over claims of withholding public records
-
DNA results from Hidalgo County ocelot stir debate over where it came...