Valley restaurant reacts to CDC guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new mask guidelines, and one local restaurant says the recommendation is a good thing.

The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people return to wearing face masks while indoors, specifically in areas where COVID-19 infections are rising.

Director of Operations at McAllen restaurant Foodamed Eduardo Ramirez says, although some customers may not agree with the latest mask mandate, the use of masks in the restaurant will keep employees and customers safe.

Internal Medicine Doctor Donna Cooper-Dockery understands the stress people feel when wearing a mask, but she says it’s worth it.

“It’s very stressful for people to think again, ‘oh, I am going back to the mask,’” she said. “But the mask will prevent the spread of this infection, especially with this Delta variant.”