Vipers mount second half comeback to take down Skyforce

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the Sioux Falls Skyforce 114-96 on Friday night.

The Vipers were trailing by seven points heading into the halftime locker room, but came out in the third quarter with a new sense of energy. They went on to outscore their opponents by 25 in the second half in route to the comeback win.

Jack McVeigh finished as the team's leading scorer with 24 points followed by N'Faly Dante and Teddy Allen with 20 points each.

"We pushed that mentality into their head that we have to be a team," Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said after the win. "We have to be a team, when things fall apart, we need to pick each other up. find the guy that's falling off, pick him up, lets continue to be a team and that's what we did so we're proud of the guys for what they did tonight. They just showed tons of resolve and tons of resiliency."

The Vipers will have another chance at a victory on Saturday against the Cleveland Charge. Tip-off in Edinburg is set for 7:00 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena.