1 dead, 4 injured after car crash in western Hidalgo County

A man died and four other people were injured Friday after a car crash in western Hidalgo County.

At about 6:36 p.m. Friday, a white GMC Sierra crashed near the intersection of Washington Palm Drive and Farm-to-Market Road 2221 north of Peñitas, according to information released by Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"Driver of the GMC disregarded the stop sign and went airborne through the intersection as it continued to travel northbound," according to the Department of Public Safety. "A pedestrian (female-22 yoa) was walking on the northbound edge of the road and was struck by the GMC as it was traveling northbound."

The driver of the GMC lost control of the vehicle.

"The GMC veered onto the southbound shoulder of Washington Palm Dr and rolled," according to the Department of Public Safety. "All occupants in the GMC were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled."

One passenger in the GMC, 24-year-old Marco Mendoza of Peñitas, died. The driver and two other passengers were transported to DHR Health.

The pedestrian was transported to McAllen Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.