1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez.

Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.

According to Sanchez, investigators say the driver lost control of the ATV and impacted with a concrete barrier located on the levee.

The exact time of the crash is being determined since the victim’s family had been looking for him since Friday night, Sanchez added.

