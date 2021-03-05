x

101-year-old woman receives second dose of Moderna vaccine in Mission

By: KRGV Digital Team

A 101-year-old woman received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. 

"I got it so I don't get sick," Maria Santellano said in Spanish.

Santellano said the vaccine didn't hurt. 

Santellano's daughter, Emilia, is also among the hundreds of residents who got the shot during the second dose vaccination clinic at the Mission Events Center. 

The shots were reserved for people who were vaccinated at the same location last month. 

