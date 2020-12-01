x

11 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

4 hours 16 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, December 01 2020 Dec 1, 2020 December 01, 2020 4:46 PM December 01, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 11 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 1,356 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days