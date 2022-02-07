11-Year-Old Dies after a Fire at Multiple Structures near Alton
UPDATE (6:58PM): Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office confirms they found the body of an 11-year-old girl inside the burn structure.
--------
UPDATE (6:40PM): The fire has been extinguished.
--------
NEAR ALTON – The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire involving multiple structures.
A total of five structures and several vehicles caught fire Sunday afternoon near La Homa and 3 Mile roads near Alton.
Officials on scene tell us one person was transported to the hospital with “thermal” injuries.
Neighbors in the area were evacuated as rescue crews worked to put out the flames.
La Homa Road is closed from 4 Mile Road for southbound traffic.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this hour.
Check back for updates on new developments.
