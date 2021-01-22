140,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the RGV and more are expected

Texas is in it's sixth week of vaccine rollouts and 141,000 first doses have already been delivered in the Rio Grande Valley.

"In some communities we're around one to 2%," Dr. Emilie Prot, medical director for DSHS Region 11 said. "In some counties, we're closer to maybe five to seven percent. So we're still at the very beginning."

According to census information, the Rio Grande Valley has a population of about 1.3 million.

141,000 vaccines would be enough for 10% of that population.

Prot said the true number of people living here is much higher, so it will take longer to get everyone the vaccine and to reach the point where the virus runs out of people to infect — called Herd Immunity.

"Herd Immunity, you need 80 percent of the population — of course with this rollout, it's being pretty slow," Prot said. "It's going to be very difficult to reach that by march, for example."

