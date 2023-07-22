17-year-old connected to Alton hit-and-run in custody

UPDATE (1/29 3:26 PM): Alton police located a person of interest connected to a hit-and-run investigation.

Officials say 17-year-old Tiffany Rivera was taken into custody for her involvement in the case.

-------

ALTON – Police in Alton are looking for a driver who rammed into a convenience store storefront and fled. They’ve released an image of a person of interest in the case.

Several windows of the store were shattered. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday along the 3400 block of East Main Street.

Police believe the woman in the photo may know something.

If you think you recognize her, call Alton Crime Stoppers at 956-585-8477.