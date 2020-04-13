x

2 more people die after contracting the coronavirus in Laredo

Monday, April 13 2020

The city of Laredo announced on Monday that two additional people had died after contracting the coronavirus – bringing the total number of deaths in the city to eight.

A woman in her 90s and a man in his late-20s died Saturday night - both had underlying health conditions, according to Laredo city officials.

As of Monday morning, there have been 1,064 people who have been tested for coronavirus, 196 have resulted positive.

