2 more people die after contracting the coronavirus in Laredo
The city of Laredo announced on Monday that two additional people had died after contracting the coronavirus – bringing the total number of deaths in the city to eight.
A woman in her 90s and a man in his late-20s died Saturday night - both had underlying health conditions, according to Laredo city officials.
As of Monday morning, there have been 1,064 people who have been tested for coronavirus, 196 have resulted positive.
