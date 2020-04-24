2 new Willacy County coronavirus cases announced, totals 12

On Friday, state health officials in Willacy County announced two more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The new cases involve a man and a woman, both in their 50s, according to a news release from Texas Department of State Health Services. One of the new patients is a community transmission case and the other is linked to previous case. Both were ordered to isolate themselves at home.

The additional cases bring the total to 12 in the county.

On Monday, officials reported that four patients had recovered in Willacy County. Earlier this month, the first virus-related death was reported.